Matches announced for next week’s AEW Rampage

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite – Fight for the Fallen:

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Gates of Agony

-#1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Qualifying Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. The Bunny

-Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett

-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and MJF

-Jim Ross will conduct a sit-down interview with Kenny Omega