Matches announced for next week’s AEW Rampage
Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite – Fight for the Fallen:
-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
-Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Gates of Agony
-#1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Qualifying Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. The Bunny
-Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett
-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and MJF
-Jim Ross will conduct a sit-down interview with Kenny Omega
International Championship match and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match added to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/2VptS3PBBO
