Fight for the Fallen returns to benefit Maui Food Bank

Next week’s Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision will be branded as Fight for the Fallen with AEW President Tony Khan announcing that proceeds from the shows will go to the Maui Food Bank.

Maui has been in the news over the past few days after wildfires raged through the island, destroying thousands of homes and displacing even more people. The city of Lahaina was almost completely wiped out as death toll continues to climb.

AEW’s Dustin Rhodes also happened to be in Maui when the wildfires started although both he and his wife are now safe.

“Based on the horrific fires in Maui, I’ve changed AEW’s upcoming schedule to provide assistance,” Khan wrote on the social media platform X.

Dynamite and Rampage will be taped from Nashville while Collision will be from Lexington.

Last year’s Fight for the Fallen helped to support the non-profit marine wildlife organization Oceana.