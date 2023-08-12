Edge vs. Sheamus & more on next week’s Smackdown

The first-ever singles match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus will take place during next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. It was previously announced that there will be a 25th Anniversary Celebration for Edge at next week’s SmackDown in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is near Edge’s hometown. Edge made a surprise appearance on this week’s SmackDown in Calgary, and declared that he wants to wrestle a match at next week’s 25th Anniversary show.

Edge went on to reveal that the person he had in mind for the opponent is someone he’s never wrestled one-on-one. He then named Sheamus, and said they have a lot of history but most is not known by the fans. Edge recalled how he filmed for a 2019 episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts show on YouTube and how a bicycle fall had him wondering if he could wrestle again. Edge then called Sheamus before his 2020 Royal Rumble return, so that Sheamus could help him find out if he was ready or not. Sheamus came to his home and stayed, and ended up becoming a member of Edge’s extended family. Edge then brought Sheamus to the ring for an answer to next week’s challenge. Coming out with Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes, Sheamus recalled how he worked as a bouncer in a club when WWE was in town for a UK tour years ago. The wrestlers came to the pub one night, and Sheamus, while at a career crossroads, wanted to talk with some of them as he tried to decide his future – pursue his dream job with WWE or give up and get something else. Sheamus said Edge was the only WWE talent who did not turn their back on him that night, and not only did Edge talk to him, he sat down and bought him a pint of Guinness, which is a big deal where Sheamus comes from. Sheamus knew then that Edge is a world class athlete. Sheamus went on to say he would not be in WWE today if Edge didn’t have that talk with him many years ago.

Sheamus ended up agreeing to next Friday’s singles match, saying it’s astonishing that he and Edge have never locked up one-on-one. The Celtic Warrior and The Rated R Superstar ended the segment with a handshake and embrace, but then Sheamus said he just hopes Edge didn’t make a mistake in asking for this match. Edge smiled and gave Sheamus a nod as his music began playing again, while The Brutes posed together. Edge and Sheamus have worked several multi-man matches since March 2010, and even teamed up together a few times that same year. This will be the first time Edge and Sheamus are in the ring together since the 2023 and 2021 Royal Rumble events.

On a related note, WWE has also announced The Grayson Waller Effect for next week’s SmackDown. The guest will be 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & new WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio.