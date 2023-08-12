CMFTR vs House of Black for AEW World Trios titles headlines Collision tonight

Tonight’s Collision is live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina and the main event will be a big one for the AEW World Trios titles.

CMFTR, the team of “real” world champion CM Punk and the AEW World Tag Team champions FTR team up to try to add more gold to their collection as they take on the reigning AEW Trios champions House of Black.

Also scheduled for tonight is Mercedes Martinez and Diamante vs Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander plus The Acclaimed return to action against unnamed opponents. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks will also be on the show for in-ring segments.