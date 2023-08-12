8/12/23 WWE NXT house show results from Jacksonville, FL
– Brooks Jensen d Javier Bernal
– Kelani Jordan d Tatum Paxley
– Josh Briggs d Trey Bearhill ( formerly Tiller Bucktrot )
– Drew Gulak d Channing ( Stacks ) Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino
– Wes Lee d Malik Blade
#NXTJacksonville
Wes Lee and Freak Malik put on a show. Hope to see Freak on @WWENXT more. Super talented and fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/MuXrCQt5rQ
— Dakota Elrod (@DakotaElrod1) August 13, 2023
– Jacy Jayne and Blair Davenport d Fallon Henley and Ivy Nile
– Nathan Frazer d Charlie Dempsey
– Roxanne Perez / Axiom / Lyra Valkyria / Dragon Lee d Meta Four: Noam Dar / Oro Mensah / Jakara Jackson / Lash Legend
@JakaraWWE I dig the boots. But they do look like Winn-Dixie cheks. On a positive note, you have gotten so much better in ring since you last came to #NXTJacksonville you and @lashlegendwwe keep doing your thing, even though she dissed me tonight. I fell for it pic.twitter.com/ZxFCKOX1p3
— Aaron J. Smiley (@MrSmiles19) August 13, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM