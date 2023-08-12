8/12/23 WWE NXT house show results from Jacksonville, FL

– Brooks Jensen d Javier Bernal

– Kelani Jordan d Tatum Paxley

– Josh Briggs d Trey Bearhill ( formerly Tiller Bucktrot )

– Drew Gulak d Channing ( Stacks ) Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino

– Wes Lee d Malik Blade

– Jacy Jayne and Blair Davenport d Fallon Henley and Ivy Nile

– Nathan Frazer d Charlie Dempsey

– Roxanne Perez / Axiom / Lyra Valkyria / Dragon Lee d Meta Four: Noam Dar / Oro Mensah / Jakara Jackson / Lash Legend

