8/10/23 Impact Wrestling Viewership

– SpoilerTV has the Thursday television numbers for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Last Thursday’s episode averaged 128,000 viewers and drew a 0.02 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

While ratings and viewership data for for the August 3 episode are not available, the July 27 edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV averaged 153,000 viewers. The audience was Impact’s largest recorded viewership in over 18 months.

