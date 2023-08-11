Update on Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa has provided a new update on her recovery, in which it is noted she’s nearly cleared to return. Rosa has been out of action since last August due to a back injury, and she posted a new vlog in which she spoke with AEW doctor Michael “Doc” Sampson who said that she’s going to do a five-minute “mini match” to see how her back handles it.

Sampson said (per Fightful), “Good news. She’s been doing well, we’re at week four. She’s been religious with her training, as she always has been, but religious with her training, doing everything we’ve asked her to do. Next week, if I can share, we’re going to be in Greensboro, and we’re going to do a five-minute mini-match and see how you tolerate that. We’re just taking the steps up. If that looks good, we’re almost there.”

Rosa asked if she was almost cleared,” and Sampson replied, “You’re almost there. You’re following protocols, you’re doing everything as expected. Your body is actually listening to you. Still there, but you’re getting stronger around it and taking the stress off of it.”