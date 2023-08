Former WWE’s Nia Jax stated her new ring name will be going forward as Lina Fanene and is back doing in-ring training.

“I am training,” Fanene said. “I’ll train over at D-Von Dudley’s ring, he’s great, and I go over to Nattie [Natalya] and TJ’s [Tyson Kidd], so they run me through some drills and stuff like that, and I have matches in there. I’ll get in the ring every now and then, like some of my friends, like Charlotte and her husband Manny [Andrade El Idolo].”