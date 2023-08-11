Tony Khan changes AEW’s upcoming schedule, Aldis continues WWE try out, and a Mason Ryan update

Aug 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan has announced that next week’s Dynamite, Rampage & Collision will be named “Fight for the Fallen 2023” and that proceeds from both the 8/16 and 8/19 shows will go towards the Maui Food Bank to help provide support due to the Maui fires.

– PWInsider reports Nick Aldis is backstage at Smackdown in Calgary, continuing his tryout as a WWE Producer

Mason Ryan, original Nexus member once touted as the next Batista, now works at Cirque Du Soleil

