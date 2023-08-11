Tony Khan changes AEW’s upcoming schedule, Aldis continues WWE try out, and a Mason Ryan update

– Tony Khan has announced that next week’s Dynamite, Rampage & Collision will be named “Fight for the Fallen 2023” and that proceeds from both the 8/16 and 8/19 shows will go towards the Maui Food Bank to help provide support due to the Maui fires.

Based on the horrific fires in Maui,

I've changed AEW's upcoming schedule to provide assistance. Next week on Wed/Fri/Sat, it's

AEW Fight For The Fallen 2023 on#AEWDynamite#AEWRampage#AEWCollision Proceeds from AEW on 8/16 Nashville + 8/19 Lexington will go to @MauiFoodBank. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 11, 2023

– PWInsider reports Nick Aldis is backstage at Smackdown in Calgary, continuing his tryout as a WWE Producer

– Mason Ryan, original Nexus member once touted as the next Batista, now works at Cirque Du Soleil

