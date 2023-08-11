Swerve Strickland: “Was told my aew run was mid and floundering”

As noted, AEW announced that at All In at Wembley Stadium, AR Fox will team with Swerve Strickland. Together, they will face the team of Sting and Swerve Strickland in a tag team coffin match. Swerve Strickland had a message for his doubters on Twitter following the recent match announcement. The former NXT North American Champion and AEW Tag Team Champion stated the following:

“Was told I didn’t have the size to elevate up the card. (gained 30 lbs in 6 months) Told my rapping sucks and should stick to wrestling. (made it on XXL Magazine and working with Grammy winners) Was told my aew run was mid and floundering and I ‘fell off’. (wembley vs an icon)”

The tag team match will go down on Sunday, August 27 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.