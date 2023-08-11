Rikishi to special referee Uso vs. Uso match?

WWE has discussed possibly using Rikishi as the special guest referee for a match in the new feud between Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso, according to WRKDWrestling. No other details were provided in this report but an ad for a local signing that weekend also mentions Rikishi refereeing at WWE Payback on 9/2.

Rikishi has appeared with The Usos a few times on WWE TV over the years, but he has not appeared with Solo Sikoa yet. Jimmy & Jey inducted Rikishi into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2015.

There is still no confirmation on when the first Uso vs. Uso match will be held but it’s expected for the Payback PLE on 9/2.