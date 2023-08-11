Rey Mysterio wins WWE U.S. Championship
Tonight’s SmackDown saw WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio defeat Austin Theory to capture the WWE United States Championship. Theory was supposed to defend against Santos Escobar but Theory attacked Escobar throughout the night, injuring both of his legs. Adam Pearce forced Theory to defend against Mysterio instead.
This is Rey’s third reign with the United States Title. Theory began his second reign by winning a Triple Threat at WWE Survivor Series on November 26, 2022, and that match also included Bobby Lashley and the former champion, current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Theory held the strap for 257 recognized days.
