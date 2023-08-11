News on Chelsea Green, Jim Ross, Kenny Omega, and Hulk Hogan

Aug 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Chelsea Green is accepting auditions for a new tag team partner so that she doesn’t get stripped of the title…

Jim Ross’ AEW contract expires in September. At this time it unknown if his contract will be renewed, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Two matches are being discussed for Kenny Omega

All In: Omega, Adam Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita
All Out: Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– Happy birthday to this guy, brother…

