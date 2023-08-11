News on Chelsea Green, Jim Ross, Kenny Omega, and Hulk Hogan
– Chelsea Green is accepting auditions for a new tag team partner so that she doesn’t get stripped of the title…
🚨 Chelsea’s Got Talent auditions 🚨
THE WWE Woman’s Tag Team Champion invites YOU to audition. Please submit your full name, entry video & include any hidden talents I may be able to use to my advantage, as your tag team partner.
POSTING THIS BEFORE @wwe MANAGEMENT & ADAM… pic.twitter.com/3OgyFRcMyj
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 10, 2023
– Jim Ross’ AEW contract expires in September. At this time it unknown if his contract will be renewed, reports the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
– Two matches are being discussed for Kenny Omega
All In: Omega, Adam Page & Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson & Konosuke Takeshita
All Out: Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
– Happy birthday to this guy, brother…
Happy birthday to 2-time WWE Hall of Famer @HulkHogan! pic.twitter.com/gUe4s0fBsl
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2023
(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)