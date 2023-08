The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* SummerSlam fallout

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Santos Escobar

* Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown to acknowledge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns