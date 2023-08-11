Logan Paul Dunks On Prime Energy Critics, Here Are The Facts

Via TMZ:

Logan Paul is firing back at the critics of his ultra-popular Prime Energy drink … saying he and his partners have done nothing wrong when it comes to the beverage — while insisting its sister product is actually way better for consumers than Gatorade.

The WWE Superstar joined Harvey and Charles on “TMZ Live” to give the 411 on his drinks straight from the horse’s mouth … and he brought along a bevvy of props to make sure his points were heard.

You’ll recall … Paul’s energy drink came under fire earlier this year after United States Senator Chuck Schumer questioned whether it should be allowed due to its high caffeine content, but, the Maverick took aim at the critique Wednesday — saying the bashing just makes no sense.

Paul said at 200 MG of caffeine per can, his Prime Energy drink actually features the same amount as Celsius and Gatorade’s Fast Twitch. He also said it comes in with 100 MG less caffeine than Bang’s similar energy drink.

As for the allegations that he and his team have been targeting teens with the beverage … he said that, too, was just simply not true.

While he did say most of the advertising his company does is through social media — he said those under the age of 18 make up only a small portion of his social media following. He also reiterated that his Prime Energy drinks say specifically on their labels that they’re for those 18-years-and-older.

When it comes to the energy drink’s sister product — Prime Hydration — Paul spoke glowingly about that beverage too … touting its low sugar content.

“One 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade has 34 grams of sugar in it,” he said. “To put that into perspective, one bottle of Prime only has two grams of sugar in it.”

