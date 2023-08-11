LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. Patrick is making his blue brand debut, and he is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Michael Cole. They hype tonight’s show.

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes Charlotte Flair to a pop. The pyro goes off as Flair heads to the ring and Mike Rome does introductions. The announcers show us highlights from SummerSlam, which includes how Bianca Belair won the WWE Women’s Title from Asuka in the Triple Threat that also included Flair, but then Belair quickly dropped the title to IYO SKY after she cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase. Flair is posing in the middle of the ring now as the music hits and out comes Asuka to a pop.

The bell rings and they lock up. Flair works on the arm. Asuka counters and does the same. They tangle some more but Asuka breaks and charges with a shoulder but Flair is still up.

Flair and Asuka continue fighting it out, then Flair drops Asuka for a pop. Flair goes on but Asuka decks her in mid-air. Asuka with kicks now. Flair catches a kick and puts Asuka down, then nails a big boot to keep her down.

Flair drops Asuka from the apron, then climbs up to the top for a pop. Asuka jumps up and sends Flair to the mat. Asuka quickly goes up for a missile dropkick and more but Flair hangs in there. We go to commercial with Asuka in control.

Back from the break and Flair puts Asuka down on the floor for a big pop. Flair brings it back in and flies off the top for another pop. Flair unloads with signature chops in the middle of the ring now. Flair works on the leg, then kips-up for a pop. Flair launches herself into a lariat for a close 2 count.

Asuka fights back now. Flair ducks a kick and comes right back with a big Spear. Flair looks to go back up to the top but the music hits and out comes Damage CTRL – Bayley, Dakota Kai and new WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. Damage CTRL is all smiles as they dance around from the stage.

Asuka rolls a distracted Flair up for 2. They tangle and both go down in the middle of the ring after big boots. Damage CTRL is at ringside now.

Flair and Asuka get up and fight now while Bayley is on the apron. Flair turns around to knock Bayley off the apron. Flair turns back around to double knees by Asuka. SKY suddenly springboards in and takes Asuka out with a missile dropkick for the disqualification, right when Bayley is decking Flair.

No Contest

– After the match, Bayley mounts Flair and unloads as fans boo. SKY keeps Asuka down, then SKY and Bayley high-five to more boos as they continue celebrating. Bayley sends Flair face-first into the turnbuckles, then SKY launches Asuka shoulder-first into the ring post. SKY and Bayley dance out of the ring now, joining Kai at ringside. Kai announces SKY as your new WWE Women’s Champion and they continue celebrating. Graves says SKY was chanting “we are the champion!” while backstage today.

– We see highlights from Tribal Combat at SummerSlam. Still to come, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will address the future of The Bloodline. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at WWE United States Champion Austin Theory to hype tonight’s match with Santos Escobar. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Escobar now. He says one word describes how he feels going into this title shot – confident. Santos says all that confidence will pay off tonight because he’s got Theory’s number and the United States Title is coming to… Theory suddenly attacks Escobar and unloads, then slams him onto production cases. Theory talks some trash while pounding on Escobar but here come officials to pull Theory away. Theory slams a production case lid onto Escobar’s knee and he yells out. Theory leaves as The LWO comes over to check on Escobar.

– We get a new promo from Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Kross addresses AJ Styles and says it’s time to take things to a new level. Kross goes on and says something about how AJ showed him the importance of brotherhood and how a prophet is truly nothing without his disciples. Kross says we will see soon.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles with Mia Yim to a pop. Big pyro goes off and they head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s show. We go back to the trainer’s room and see the doctor working on Santos Escobar, who is dealing with pain in his knee. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is still with him. We go back to the ring and Karrion Kross is making his entrance with Scarlett as AJ and Yim look on.

The bell rings and AJ charges for a big strike. Kross comes out of the corner but AJ is rocked again. They briefly tangle and AJ applies a submission.

Fans do dual chants now. Kross launches AJ with a big back-drop. They trade offense but Kross rocks AJ and launches him to the mat while talking trash. Scarlett taunts AJ as Kross launches him hard into the turnbuckles. Fans rally for AJ as Kross takes him to the top with chops. Kross climbs up for a superplex but AJ slides down, sends Kross face-first into the top turnbuckle, then clotheslines Kross over the top rope to the floor.

AJ goes to the apron to attack but Kross catches a kick. Kross scoops AJ to his shoulders and slams him on top of the announce table with a DVD but it does not break. Kross yells out to boos as AJ slides off the table to the floor. AJ sounds like he’s in pain while down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ unloads on Kross to mount offense. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Kross catches him with the Kross Jacket submission in mid-air. AJ tries to get out of the hold and looks to break it but Kross tightens it. AJ finally breaks free and goes on with the comeback, including the inverted moonsault DDT attempt. They tangle again and AJ drops Kross for a close 2 count.

AJ with Kawada kicks to put Kross back down now. AJ goes to the apron and flies in with the springboard 450 Splash but Scarlett breaks the pin up by putting Kross’ foot on the bottom rope. Yim runs over with a big boot but Scarlett moves and Yim hits the ring post. Scarlett then drops Yim with a big punch.

Kross takes advantage of the distraction now and goes on to hit the Doomsday Saito suplex on AJ.

Kross exposes his elbow now for the Kross Hammer but AJ ducks it and hits the pele kick. They go on and AJ looks for the Styles Clash but Scarlett hits the apron to distract. Yim pulls her off. Yim tosses Scarlett over the announce table for a pop.

AJ goes on to hit another big kick and then the Styles Clash in the middle of the ring. AJ covers Kross for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles