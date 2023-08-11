IMPACT Wrestling Announces Second Show In Coventry, England

Due to the overwhelming demand for tickets, IMPACT Wrestling today confirmed a second show will be held in Coventry, England: Sunday, October 29, also at HMV Empire.

IMPACT Wrestling’s UK Invasion Tour is shaping up to be one of the best in company history with four consecutive nights of high-energy, action-packed pro wrestling, including championship matches.

Tickets for the October 29 show in Coventry will go on-sale Wednesday, August 16, at 9am (UK time) at impactwrestling.com.

The UK Invasion Tour is:

Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

Friday, October 27 at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts

Sunday, October 29 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

3:30 pm: Doors Open

4:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

5 pm: Show Starts

Limited tickets are still available for the first three shows (in Glasgow, Newcastle and Coventry on October 28) at impactwrestling.com.

The 2023 UK Invasion Tour will feature IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley plus Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, Kazarian, Brian Myers and hometown hero Joe Hendry, among others.

IMPACT officials confirmed the tour also will feature the IMPACT return of Scottish wrestling hero and the star of hit TV shows Scot Squad and Two Doors Down – Grado. Plus, IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim will make special appearances at the UK Invasion Tour.

The IMPACT Titanium Ticket Package, available for all four shows, are perk-filled, such as:

Front-row seats

First fans admitted into the arena

Commemorative photo-ops

Special Meet & Greets

The UK Invasion Tour follows the June announcement that IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show, IMPACT! Is available on Sky UK via DAZN’s linear TV channel, DAZN 1 HD.

IMPACT! is televised on Friday evenings at 23:00 BST on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 (check weekly listings), as well as being available on the DAZN and IMPACT Plus streaming services and IMPACT Insiders YouTube Channel.

For more information on the UK Invasion Tour, go to: impactwrestling.com