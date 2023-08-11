Impact announces change to title match at Emergence

Impact Wrestling has announced that the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles will now be defended in a Fatal 4 Way at Emergence.

It was previously announced that ML Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) would defend their titles against The SHAWntourage (Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw) at Emergence. However, tonight’s Impact saw The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) and Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) make their case for a title shot to Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella. Kelly and Slamovich interrupted and said they will take on all three teams at Emergence, making it a Fatal 4 Way.

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

Tournament Winners TBD vs. Subculture (Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles

The Coven (Taylor Wilde, KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Jessicka, Courtney Rush) vs. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. TBA

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

