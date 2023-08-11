Full Gear 2023 going to Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

The November AEW pay-per-view Full Gear will be taking place on November 18 from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

The show is moving to a Saturday night instead of Sunday night as it would otherwise go in direct competition with Sunday Night Football.

AEW was last at The Kia Forum in January of this year for an episode of Dynamite with around 8,700 fans in attendance.

This will be the fifth Full Gear and last year’s show was at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with a main event of Jon Moxley vs MJF for the AEW World title.