Flair vs. Asuka announced for Smackdown

WWE has announced Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for tonight’s Smackdown on Fox. WWE teased that the match may have championship implications down the road, so new WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY will be watching tonight.

SummerSlam on Saturday saw Asuka defend the Women’s Championship against Flair & Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat. Belair won the championship from Asuka in the Triple Threat but then IYO SKY cashed in Money in the Bank on Belair to become the new champion.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s Smackdown in Calgary-

-Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

-Karrion Kross vs. AJ Styles

-Austin Theory defends the WWE United States Championship vs. Santos Escobar

-Jimmy Uso to acknowledge his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns following Tribal Combat at SummerSlam