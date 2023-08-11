Brian Kendrick on Why Cruiserweights Don’t Resonate, Size Being an Impediment

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WWE, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling star Brian Kendrick recently appeared on the IN THE ROOM internet radio program with Brady Hicks. In this interview, he discussed training under Shawn Michaels, his biggest regrets, WWE de-emphasizing cruiserweights, and more. For the full audio interview, check out this episode here, or by searching for “VOC Nation Wrestling Network” on all major podcast apps.

Training Under Shawn Michaels:

He’s the best, you know, as far as American style of modern pro wrestling, I think he’s the perfect template. So it’s amazing. And on top of that, I was a fan of his work. If I could have picked anybody to train it would have been Shawn Michaels and I was lucky enough for that to happen.

Why WWE Can’t Sustain a Cruiserweight Division:

Cruiserweights aren’t physically larger than life. I’m assuming that a lot of the reason that the general audience doesn’t like cruiserweight wrestling or doesn’t hunger for it the most and the reason that Vince hasn’t pushed it in the past is because the average male audience member thinks that they can beat up a cruiserweight. What’s the point of watching somebody compete when I think I can beat them up? I think that’s the reason for the lack of appeal of cruiserweight wrestling. It’s not a fight. It’s a fantastic performance.

How His Size Impacted His WWE Career:

It was [a factor]. It certainly wasn’t the deciding factor. The deciding factor was my attitude, my lack of hard work, opportunities that I screwed up. It’s a TV show, so they want people to whatever. I mean, they don’t know what it is they’re looking for until they get it, whether it comes in the form of The Rock or John Cena or Stone Cold or Hulk Hogan or Kofi Kingston. They don’t know what form it’s going to come in. I guess I can ever be mad or think that the opportunity was taken away from me because it was never there. It’s not my company, it’s their company. It’s their show. I don’t ever get upset about that.

On Regrets:

Well, just been more grateful. You know, this is certainly my time prior to the cruiserweight run when I was late 20s, early 30s before being let go. Years ago I acted really foolish and hopefully matured since then. It’s not the reason I didn’t become a superstar. It has nothing to do with my height. It has to do with my lack of having what it takes.