8/11/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Columbus, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Darby Allin

Allin quickly gets Cage to the outside and dives onto him. Allin delivers a few more shots and goes for another dive through the ropes, but Cage drops him with a shoulder tackle. Cage throws Allin into the barricade, and then tosses him back into the ring. Cage delivers shots on the apron, and then suplexes Allin back into the ring. Cage chokes Allin with his boot in the corner, and then slams him into the opposite corner. Cage stomps on Allin and delivers chops in the corner. Cage slams Allin into the opposite corner, but Allin bites his hand. Cage delivers a right hand that sends Allin to the floor, and then rams him into the barricade. Cage slams Allin into the ring steps and charges, but Allin dodges and stomps on Cage against the steps. Allin jumps on Cage’s back and applies a sleeper, but Cage backs him into the barricade. Cage runs around the ring and crashes through the timekeeper’s table with Allin on his back.

Cage slams Allin into the barricade and chokes him with his boot. Cage slams Allin onto the apron and gets him back into the ring. Cage delivers an elbow strike and works over Allin in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin kicks Cage in the face and drops him with a tornado Scorpion Death Drop. Allin goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Allin connects with a double stomp and follows with a stunner. Allin comes off the ropes, but Cage drops him with a pair of power bombs. Cage goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin comes back and trips Cage up, and then delivers a Coffin Drop on the apron. Allin delivers Code Red back inside the ring and gets a two count. Cage counters Allin and throws him down with an airplane toss. Cage goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Cage puts Allin up top and delivers a chop. Cage climbs as well and picks Allin up, but Allin counters and slams Cage down. Allin gets a crucifix pin for a two count, but Cage is able to get him up. Allin quickly counters with a roll-up for the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Luchasaurus hits the ring and drops Allin with a choke slam as Christian Cage looks on.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker says she considers The Bunny a friend and she respects her. Baker says Bunny has worked hard to get back in the ring, but she has to be the big, bad bully and rain on Bunny’s parade. Baker says no one is going to stand in her way of going to All In, and it will be a spectacle when she holds the AEW Women’s World title in the air, as the crowd does her chant, after she wins it again.

—

A vignette for Eddie Kingston airs. He gives an update on his time in the G1 Tournament and says he is ready to defend is Strong Openweight Championship on Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision.

—

Match #2 – AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Johnny TV (w/Aaron Colo, Harley Cameron, and QT Marshall)

Cassidy drops Johnny with an arm-drag, and then kicks him across the ring. Johnny rolls to the outside and regroups with QTV. Cameron gets on the apron to distract the referee, and then Solo, Johnny, and Marshall all get into the ring. The referee turns around and catches them, and then ejects all of them from ringside. Wheeler Yuta appears at ringside to distract Cassidy, and then Johnny drops Cassidy with a shot to the face. Johnny goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Yuta gets ejected from ringside as well, and then Johnny delivers a shot to Cassidy’s face on the outside. Johnny slams Cassidy onto the ring apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy and Johnny exchange shots in the ring. Yuta has joined the commentary team, and Cassidy slams Johnny’s face into the turnbuckle. Johnny comes back and trips Cassidy on the apron, and then delivers a knee strike. Cassidy hangs upside down on the apron and Johnny goes for a kick, but Cassidy dodges it and Johnny kicks the ring instead. Cassidy gets Johnny back into the ring and drops him with a cross-body. Johnny comes back with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Johnny slams Cassidy again and goes for another cover, but Cassidy kicks out again. Johnny goes for the Superstation, but Cassidy dodges it and goes up top. Johnny cuts him off, but Cassidy shoves him back down. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT, and then follows with another DDT. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch and follows with Beach Break for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

-After the match, Yuta walks back toward the ring and stares Cassidy down. Cassidy asks Yuta what is taking him so long and tells him to get to the ring so he can punch his face in. Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley come from the crowd, and the BCC surround the ring. The BCC back away from the ring and Yuta says they could make sure he leaves in an ambulance if they wanted to. Yuta says that is beneath them at this point, and says he wants to take the only thing that Cassidy cares about. Yuta challenges Cassidy to a title match for next week.

—

A video package covering some of the history of the ROH World Tag Team Championship airs.

—

Match #3 – Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

Davis and Floyd start the match. Davis kicks him in the face and knocks Magnum to the floor. Fletcher comes in and Open double-team Floyd for a bit. Open double-teams Magnum as well, and then send them both to the floor. Open pick the Outrunners up and slam them into each other on the outside. Davis gets Floyd back into the ring and delivers a chop. Davis slams Floyd into the corner and delivers another shot. Fletcher tags in, but Magnum makes the save. Fletcher delivers a thrust kick to Magnum, and then Open double-team Magnum to send him out. Open deliver a double-lariat to Floyd and drop him with the Coriolis for the pin fall.

Winners: Aussie Open

-After the match, Davis says Adam Cole and MJF have been running around for five weeks and think they have what it takes to call themselves a tag team. Fletcher says the only reason the people care about MJF and Cole is because they are waiting for the inevitable MJF back-stab. Fletcher accepts MJF and Cole’s challenge for a title match at All In Zero Hour.

—

A vignette with Jeff Jarrett airs. He says he will take on Jeff Hardy on Dynamite in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match on Dynamite.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: The House of Black (c) vs. CM Punk and FTR

-Diamante and Mercedes Martinez vs. Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale

-The Acclaimed in action

-We’ll hear from Powerhouse Hobbs

-We’ll hear from Ricky Starks

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite – Fight for the Fallen:

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Gates of Agony

-#1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Qualifying Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. The Bunny

-Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett

-We’ll hear from Adam Cole and MJF

-Jim Ross will conduct a sit-down interview with Kenny Omega

—

Match #4 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Qualifying Match: Saraya (w/Ruby Soho and Toni Storm) vs. Skye Blue

They lock up and Blue backs Saraya into the ropes. They lock up again and Blue backs Saraya into the corner this time. Saraya comes back with a shot to the face, but Blue gets a back-slide for a two count. Blue gets an inside cradle for another two count, and then they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Saraya kicks Blue in the midsection and applies a waist-lock. Blue counters with a cross-body and gets another two count. Saraya sends Blue into the corner, but Blue counters with a back-elbow and another cross-body. Blue goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out and rolls to the floor. Blue kicks Storm in the face, and then delivers one to Soho as well. Blue goes for a senton off the apron, but Storm moves Saraya out of the way and Blue crashes to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Saraya delivers a knee strike to Blue, and then follows immediately with a knee to the face. Saraya goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Saraya applies a head squeeze hold, and then slams Blue down by her hair. Blue comes back with a hurricanrana and a knee strike. Blue follows with an enzuigiri and goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out. Blue goes for Skye Fall, but Saraya counters and gets a two count. Saraya delivers a kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Blue delivers a thrust kick and follows with Code Blue. Storm distracts the referee and Soho sprays the spray paint into Blue’s eyes. Saraya slams Blue down and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Saraya

-After the match, The Outcasts triple-team Blue and beat her down as the show comes to a close.