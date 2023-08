AEW has announced that Dynamite will air on Tuesday 10/10 at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. This episode will have a Title Tuesday theme like they did on 10/18/2022.

It’s believed Dynamite is airing on Tuesday that night due to MLB Playoffs on TBS.

AEW will also tape Rampage that Tuesday night, to air that Friday. Tickets go on sale Friday 8/18 at 10AM local time through Ticketmaster and AEWTix.com.