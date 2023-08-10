Team 3D reuniting for Impact 1000

Bully Ray and D-Von will be reuniting for the upcoming Impact 1000 episode.

The two-time former Impact Tag Team champions last appeared together under the Impact Wrestling banner at the 2014 Bound For Glory where they defeated Tommy Dreamer and Abyss. The duo eventually found their way back to WWE in 2015 but they left the company a year and a half later.

Ray and D-Von were inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame in 2014 and then in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Impact 1000 will be taped on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Awesome Kong and The Beautiful People are advertised as returning for the show as well.