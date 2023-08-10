Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for Friday

AEW taped the 8/11 Rampage episode tonight in Columbus after Dynamite. Here are full spoilers-

-Darby Allin defeated Brian Cage. Sting saved Darby from a post-match beating by Mogul Embassy

-Orange Cassidy defeats Johnny TV to retain the AEW International Championship. After the math, The BCC came out for a staredown

-Saraya defeated Skye Blue to advance to All In. The Outcasts attacked after the match but Madison Rayne made the save. Saraya joins Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm in women’s championship four-way at All In. The final spot goes to winner of Britt Baker vs. Bunny