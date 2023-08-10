NXT tag team contracts set to expire, Bischoff questions Rousey’s “commitment,” Flair feel asleep in the ring, more

– WWE has a lot of teams with a ton of potential in NXT, but it looks like one of them will be leaving unless plans change for them. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid might be leaving the Schism, and NXT all together. Dave meltzer says, “it’s October for sure.”

– Eric Bischoff has questioned Ronda Rousey’s “commitment” to pro wrestling. Speaking via his ’83 Weeks’ podcast, Bischoff said that Ronda clearly put in some effort to learn the fundamentals of the biz, but he’s never personally felt like she really wanted to be in WWE. Instead, Eric believes Rousey looked at the promotion as “a great opportunity” at that time in her life back in 2018.

– Ric Flair admits he feel asleep during his retirement match.

– In an interview with VICE, Steph De Lander gave her thoughts about tribalism among wrestling fans:

“I just think it’s so bizarre for wrestling fans to be so wrapped up in ratings and numbers and sh*t. I mean, do you work for the company? No? Then why are you concerned? If it’s not your job to get paid to sit there and crunch the numbers. I don’t know why there’s so many people on twitter arguing about what got rated higher than something.

It’s never been a better time to be a wrestling fan. We’re so spoiled. It’s never been a better time to be a wrestler. There’s so much more choice than ever before. It’s not just WWE as the end all be all. It’s the same for wrestling fans. You can choose to watch WWE, you can choose AEW, you can choose Impact, you can choose to go to indie shows.”