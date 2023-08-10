Notes on Jimmy Hart and Sonny Kiss

– During a recent appearance on The LGBT Sports Podcast, Sonny Kiss expresses would like to do more on AEW programming.

“I would love to be with AEW for a very, very long time. I would love to have more storylines and be more representation on television. Doing more stuff so that the fans can connect with me more because I’m not able to reach them as much just doing Ring of Honor once in a while. So hopefully, I can do a really fun storyline. I would love to do more wrestling stuff and more physical stuff and really just blaze my own trail in a way that I haven’t in AEW.”

– While speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart revealed that he like to return to WWE TV to manage Pretty Deadly. He said “Oh my God, there’s a new team that just came in with them (WWE). One of the kids got his shoulder hurt. He was formerly with NXT, and I wish I could think of their name. Deadly something right now — yeah, Pretty Deadly. I like those kids. You know why? Because they kind of remind me of my era. They talk big, they get knocked around but they’re colorful and they’re not real, real, big giant guys. I like them. I think they can really draw some big money. If I had the chance to do it again, that’s who I’d like to be with.”