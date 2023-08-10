MJF References Hulk Hogan on AEW Dynamite

During last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, there was a promo segment with AEW world champion MJF and Adam Cole. MJF started to engage in a “promo battle” and said the following…

“You are so skinny and pale white that if this were the 80’s, [Hulk] Hogan would have snorted ya!!!”

Cole didn’t want a “promo battle” and instead suggested the idea of him and MJF challenging for the ROH tag team titles at Zero Hour just prior to the All In PPV. MJF accepted the match.