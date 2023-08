This Friday on AEW Rampage …

Darby Allin VS Brian Cage

—Winner goes to AEW AllIn —

Saraya VS Skye Blue

.@shidahikaru has punched her ticket to #AEWAllIn!

We will see who joins her and Toni Storm this Friday when #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama at 10/9c pic.twitter.com/VdqAoe9osj

— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 10, 2023