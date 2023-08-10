Kamille on being the face of the NWA Women’s division

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Kamille opened up about representing the NWA women’s division as champion, wanting to make NWA proud, and more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Representing the NWA Women’s division as champion:

“I definitely take it with great pride and great honor. When I first got into the NWA locker room, it was really at a time when Billy Corgan had first thought of that resurgence of what the NWA is. I went from being an insurance policy, to a wrestler, to a champion in a very short time span. I got to see the company grow and change. I went from being one of the youngest girls in the locker room to now being one of the older ones. It’s nice to see all the young girls coming into the locker room and this being one of the first places they’re at and being able to show the world what they can do. It’s really nice to be someone they feel like they can talk to. I definitely take my role as not just being the NWA Women’s World Champion not just for the outside fans, but also for the locker room and the girls a part of that. I’m happy that I can be a leader and someone that they can trust.”

Being the face of the NWA Women’s division and wanting to make the company proud:

“I think it’s important to be able to take the title not just in the NWA, but also the indie promotions all over the country, and in different countries. Just staying true to myself and staying true to what I feel represents a strong woman. I get asked this all the time, at this point I feel like I am the face of the NWA. I have been here since 2018, and all I want to do is make the NWA proud, myself proud, and make all the women in that locker room feel like they have a nice comfortable place to work.”

Who she’d like to wrestle:

“Steph DeLander, and Jordynne Grace I never got in the ring with and it would be super cool. They’re two girls I would love to defend my title against.”

Kamille also opened up about being in the top 5 longest reigns as the NWA World Women’s Champion, working with KiLynn King, the NWA 75th Anniversary show, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.