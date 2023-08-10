Impact Report, 8/10/23

Join us tonight for ongoing results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call.

Here is some of the matches featured on tonight’s show.

IMPACT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournamen t : ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

t Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid

KUSHIDA vs. Mike Bailey

We start the show with a highlight reel from last weeks show.

Match 1. IMPACT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament: Representing Bullet Club, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann

Bey and Swann start the match. The two show respect with a handshake. Bey shuts down Swann with arm drags and kicks. Ace tags in and continues the advantage with a knee to the back and a head scissor. Swann frees himself and tags in Sami. Swann crossbodies Ace, before he leaves. Sami hits a shoulder breaker. Ace readies a comeback and throws Swann to the floor and dives on him. Sami thumbs the eye of Ace and pummels him on the apron with a cactus driver 97. Bey joins the fight, and kicks Sami from the apron to he floor. Back from break, Bey has been in control. Ace tags in and they use a click, click, boom on Swann. Ace goes for a gut wrench, but settles with a few knees to the mid section. Swann fights free and elbows Bey off the apron on the way to making a tag. Sami DDT’s both ABC members. He then Samoan Drops Bey for a two count. Swann tags in with a standing moonsault off a Callihan backbreaker. Bey gets free and tags in Ace. ABC perform a kick/neckbreaker combo. Ace knocks Sami to the floor. Ace accidentally kicks Bey. Swann starts a superkick party. Sami locks on a sleeper. Swann takes out Ace. Bey counters the submission and breaks himself free. Ace tags in. Art of finesse and Fold combo level Sami down, but he kicks out. Swann returns. He takes out Bey. Ace kicks Sami and stomps him. The Good Hands enter and break up the pin. John Skyler hits the stroke on Ace when Sami looked the other way. After a pile driver, Sami gets the pin.

Winners, Sami Callihan and Rich Swann

The Coven and The Death Dolls confront Santino Marella and ask for tag team title matches at Emergence. Tag Champs, Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich walk up and say they want both teams.

Match 2. Bhupinder Gujjar VS Dirty Dango (with Alpha Bravo)

BG ties up Dango with arm twists and arm drags. BG stays on the advantage with a dropkick and slam. BG picks up Dango for another slam, but Dango rakes the eyes. He locks on a side headlock and barks at the crowd. Dango kicks him in the head, but BG face plants Dango off the ropes. After a spinebuster, Dango kicks out at two. Bravo interferes leading to a Dango DDT. It is over.

Winner by pinfall, Dirty Dango

Dango cuts a promo, saying he hates pro wrestling. He complains he can smell the crowd. Jake Something enters the ring to confront him. Jake tells Dango if he hates it in Impact so much, leave or he will make him. Dango retreats, but he tries to jump Jake, only to be tossed to the floor.

Deaner and Kon, The Design cut a promo backstage about the returning Eric Young. Deaner praises Kon for being a loyal member and disciple of him. Kon challenges EY.

Johnny Swinger is interviewed backstage. Kenny King and Sheldon Jean cut off Swinger. King is the Digital Media Champion. Swinger asks what the internet is.

Match 3. Alisha Edwards (with Eddie Edwards) VS Jody Threat

Threat lariats Alisha to start the match. She follows up with a vertical suplex. Alisha faceplants Threat into the middle buckle. Alisha slows the match down with kicks and choke holds. Threat mounts a comeback, but Alisha rakes her back and pulls her by the hair. After several kicks to the face, Alisha has Threat in trouble. Threat catches Alisha with a punch, German and double knee. Alisha rakes the eyes, and Eddie hits Jody with a kendo stick. Frankie Kazarian runs the ramp and takes out Eddie. Threat lands a F5 and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Jody Threat

Frankie inadvertently hits Alisha with the kendo stick post match. She was hurt. This will further the story line.

Deonna Purrazzo challenges KiLynn King to a match.

Match 4. Mike Bailey VS Kushida

This will be a fast paced match. It starts scientifically with neither able to gain an advantage. Kushida scores eventually with a cartwheel basement dropkick. He starts working the arm of Speedball. Bailey lands a kick and single leg dropkick. After a series of kicks, he pulls off a running shooting star press for a two count. Bailey is favoring the left arm though. The two start the strong style chops, center ring. Kushida handsprings Bailey to the floor and then rams the shoulder and arm into the post on the floor. Kushida is still working on the arm, as we return from a break. Bailey goes back to kicks to the midsection. Kushida shakes it off and takes Bailey off his feet and starts working on Bailey’s knee. This goes on for a few mins. Kushida tackles Bailey to the floor, Kushida dives to the floor, Bailey leaped over him and in one move jumps to the top rope and moonsaults on Kushida on the floor. That was incredible. The two are beat up once they get back to the ring. They start exchanging kicks over and over. Kushida avoids a knee drop and locks on a hoverboard. Bailey reverses it to a armbar. Kushida gets free, but gets double kneed. Bailey then locks the armbar back on. Kushida gets to the ropes. Bailey tornado kicks Kushida and rolls him up for a two count. Kushida lands a Tanaka punch. Bailey kicks Kushida as he dove the leg. Bailey lands another tornado kick. Kushida greets Bailey on the top and locks on a hoverboard. Small package driver by Kushida and this classic is over. What a match.

Winner by pinfall, Kushida