Four-way match for AEW Women’s title announced for All In

A tournament kicked off to determine who will advance to a four-way match for the AEW Women’s title at the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

Toni Storm got a bye in the tournament as her rematch clause so she was the first one in the match. Hikaru Shida defended her AEW Women’s title successfully on Dynamite against Anna Jay so she advanced in the tournament as well.

The remaining matches are Saraya vs Skye Blue which will take place on Rampage this Friday and The Bunny vs Britt Baker in a match set for next week’s Dynamite.