Dark Side of the Ring S4 E10 rating

Aug 10, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

The season four finale of Dark Side of the Ring, featuring an episode on Marty Jannetty, drew just 115,000 viewers, down 43,000 viewers from the prior week and the least-watched episode of the series. The show drew a 0.04 in 18-49, down 0.01 from the previous episode.

Season four drew an average of 172,000 viewers over 10 episodes, slightly down from the 177,000 viewer average from season three.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

