Bray Wyatt update

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Bray Wyatt is finally getting “closer” to being medically cleared to compete. Wyatt has fought an illness that sources would not disclose. However, this new report says the illness Wyatt was battling was both career-threatening and life-threatening, but Wyatt has significantly improved.

It’s been reported that Wyatt and WWE officials have worked closely on taking extra precautions to make sure that Wyatt’s long-term health is accounted for. Sources close to Wyatt say he’s getting closer to being cleared, and there have been some creative ideas pitched. It was indicated by one source that some ideas were mentioned for a potential September return, but that means nothing if he doesn’t get the clearance from doctors.