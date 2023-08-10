AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 846,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 5.36% from last week’s show, which drew 894,000 viewers for the 200th episode.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.45% from last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 378,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.89% from last week’s 406,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented.

According to spoilertv.com, this week’s Dynamite topped the night on cable. Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the ninth-lowest total audience of the year so far, tied with one other episode, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating, tied with five other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.36% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.45% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 12.96% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 12.12% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Quake By The Lake show, which also served as the go-home show for the House of The Dragon episode.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks, a promo from from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, a mandatory meeting for The Jericho Appreciation Society, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, FTW Champion Jack Perry defending against Rob Van Dam, plus new AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending against Anna Jay, which was the main event.