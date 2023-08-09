WWE Payback PLE poster with The Judgment Day
The WWE Payback PLE is scheduled for Saturday 9/2 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. As seen below, Triple H tweeted the official poster for Payback today and The Judgment Day is featured. He wrote-
“On September 2, live from Pittsburgh… Payback is coming. #WWEPayback @peacock @WWENetwork”
Rhea Ripley also re-tweeted the poster and wrote-
“The Judgment Day runs #WWEPayback [scales emoji]”
On September 2, live from Pittsburgh…
Payback is coming.#WWEPayback @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/vyBaYWzs4s
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2023
The Judgment Day runs #WWEPayback ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/5G4M07j8mA
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 9, 2023