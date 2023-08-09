WWE Payback PLE poster with The Judgment Day

The WWE Payback PLE is scheduled for Saturday 9/2 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. As seen below, Triple H tweeted the official poster for Payback today and The Judgment Day is featured. He wrote-

“On September 2, live from Pittsburgh… Payback is coming. #WWEPayback @peacock @WWENetwork”

Rhea Ripley also re-tweeted the poster and wrote-

“The Judgment Day runs #WWEPayback [scales emoji]”