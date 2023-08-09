WWE News and Notes

– According to PWInsider, WWE is apparently being very careful regarding Bray Wyatt’s health and that it’s the reason why he hasn’t been brought back yet. No word on what that health issue is.

– Happy 32nd birthday to the lovely Alexa Bliss

– While speaking on McGuire on Wrestling, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE never considered Jey Uso walking out of SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He said, “I never even heard anyone discuss that as a possibility. I mean, obviously, they’ve already got whatever it is. They’ve got plans going for Roman as champion for months down the line, so Jey wasn’t going to win.”

– Former WWE superstar Eva Marie’s new look…