Some in WWE creative are apparently trying to push for Jimmy vs Jey Uso to take place at next year’s WrestleMania…

Hearing that at least one creative force backstage wants WWE to wait for WrestleMania to do the first Uso ‘Brother v Brother’ match.

However that’s unlikely at this point I’m told, with the feeling that 35 weeks is too long of a stretch.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 8, 2023