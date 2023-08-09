Updated NWA 75 PPV card

NWA has an updated card for this month’s NWA 75 PPV following this week’s episode of Powerrr. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 27th and 28th and airs on PPV:

NIGHT ONE (8/26)

* NWA Womens Championship Match: Kamille vs. Natalia Markova

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelión w/ Vampiro vs. Blunt Force Trauma w/ Aron Stevens

* Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match: CJ vs. Ruthie Jay vs. M.J. Jenkins vs. Allysin Kay vs. Heather Monroe vs. Taylor Rising vs. Sierra vs. Samantha Starr C.J. vs. WOAD vs. additional entrants (TBA)

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Showdown Finals: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The Fixers

NIGHT TWO (8/27)

* NWA Championship Match: Tyrus vs. EC3

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: (La Rebellion or Blunt Force Trauma) vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Burke Invitational Winner

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Country Gentlemen vs. Night One Winners (Daisy Kill & Talos or The Fixers)

NIGHT TBA:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino

* NWA National Championship Match: Odinson vs. JR Kratos vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason

* NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship Match: Madi Wrenkowski & Missa Kate vs. Pretty EmPowerrred

* Matt Cardona vs. TBA

* Jax Dane vs. Tim Storm