The Young Bucks say that The Elite didn’t always agree on staying in AEW

The Young Bucks appeared on the Swerve City Podcast and discussed The Elite re-signing with AEW, staying with the company for the foreseeable future.

Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page made a pact to stick together and negotiate new contracts together, but the four didn’t always agree on the votes if they should stay in AEW or go to WWE.

Dismissing the reports that people thought it was obvious they would stay in AEW, Matt said, “The votes did not line up every time. There were a lot of emotions in the last year, as the world knows. So one day this person’s voting to leave, this person’s voting to go. We weren’t even on the same page the whole time.”

WWE were interested in bringing the group over although they couldn’t technically offer them any deals as they were still under an AEW contract.

The Elite moving to WWE would have been a major blow to AEW but after Cody Rhodes left, the company avoided another major upset by offering the four mega money deals.

Matt said that the group signed “NBA-level” contracts, calling it “pretty crazy.” He also admitted that WWE is helping everyone being hot because the whole industry keeps gaining momentum and that enables them to negotiate better deals.