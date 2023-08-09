Raw rating for 08/07/2023

The post-SummerSlam Raw drew an average of 1,886,000 viewers, and while up 126,000 viewers from the prior week, it has to be considered a big disappointment for not hitting at least 2 million on this occasion.

The commercial-free first hour drew 1,960,000 viewers and then dropped to 1,880,000 viewers in the second hour and 1,820,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Just for comparison, last year’s post-SummerSlam Raw had 2,230,000 viewers.

Raw did 0.62, 0.60, and 0.60 in the hourly 18-49 demo for an average of 0.62, up 0.09 from the prior week. The show was #1 on both cable and network television, tripling the next show on cable in the charts.

