NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 776,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 8.23% from last week’s 717,000 viewers for the posr-Great American Bash episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo, and the week before.

Tuesday’s NXT topped the night on cable last night, according to Spoilertv.com. This is very rare for the show.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience since April 20, 2021, which was the second Tuesday show that drew 844,000 viewers with a 0.23 key demo rating. This was also the highest key demo rating since the second Tuesday episode, tied with the last two shows, the Gold Rush Week 1 episode on June 20 of this year, and the April 20, 2021 episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both well above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 8.23% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week, and the week before.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 29.98% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 76.92% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Heatwave go-home show.

Tuesday’s live NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom as the opener, Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan, Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James, Noam Dar defending his fake Heritage Cup against Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams (which was just a promo), Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner, an appearance by NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, plus the tag team main event – NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Dragon Lee with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.