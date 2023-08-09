Notes on Natalya and Bully Ray

– Natalya has an idea of an all-women’s stable using some of the stars from NXT. The WWE veteran spoke with SKOR North and said that she would like to star up the first all-female faction, naming some stars she’d bring in.

“It’s cool to see all the different factions,” Natalya said in reference to the new prominence of stables in WWE (per Fightful). “I would love to have a faction. I’m always about building and developing new talent. For me, if I were to have a faction, I would have Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, and Jacy Jayne would be someone really great for the faction. I would like all those girls in a faction with me. The first-ever all-female faction.”

– Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio): “I always put over the Miz because he has done one of the most impossible things there is to do in the pro wrestling business and in the WWE, especially.

Start from the bottom, get to the top, get knocked down to the bottom again and get back to the top.

I can’t explain it. You’d have to live the life of a wrestler to fully appreciate how impossible all that is to do.”