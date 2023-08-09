Notes on Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan, The Bunny, and AEW’s Full Gear

– According to Fightful, AEW Full Gear 2023 will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday November 18th at The Kia Forum.

– Also according to Fightful, The Bunny (Allie) is nearing a return to action after being sidelined with an injury back in February.

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona wrote that he thinks a release from GCW is coming soon since they’re not listening to his “creative pitches.”

He wrote: “I think I’m getting released from @GCWrestling_. @Lauderdale11 won’t respond to my creative pitches. Sorry GCW Universe.”

– New Japan has announced DOUKI vs Sami Callihan for Multiverse United 2