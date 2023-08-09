News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio as the build to All In and All Out continues. AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

* We will hear from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

* Mandatory meeting for The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo

* FTW Champion Jack Perry defends against Rob Van Dam

* New AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Anna Jay