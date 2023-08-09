Logan Paul full of praise for Ricochet and Samantha Irvin

On his latest Impaulsive YouTube podcast, Logan Paul was full of praise for both his opponent Ricochet and his girlfriend and Raw ring announcer Samantha Irvin.

Calling it a night to remember due to his match and then joining his brother in Dallas for his boxing match against Nate Diaz, Paul said he was exhausted before the night even started because he knew the weight he had to pull from his end at SummerSlam and then the worry of making it to Dallas in time.

Paul said that he was part of the most-viewed social clip which was Irvin announcing him as the winner.

“There’s a video of her announcing me winning the match after, ‘And your winner is Logan Paul,’” he explained. “And she has just a look of torture and sadness, despair on her face, but it’s still delivering that energy of a ring announcer and I think that clip got like 30 million plus views or so.”

Paul said that Ricochet “is so good” that he made it easy to look good and thinks the fans responded well to the match they had.

“It was a fun match and I’m interested to see how this conversation continues in my WWE career story arc with this boxing weaving in. I want to hop back and forth, I don’t know if it’s ever been done,” he said.

It was announced this week that Paul will face Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14 in Manchester, England and that will be a pay-per-view on DAZN.