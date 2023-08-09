How AEW kept RVD’s debut a surprise

During his podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed his debut with AEW from the 200th edition of Dynamite…

“It was a pretty good reaction from the crowd. I was concerned that the surprise would be blown because it usually is, and it didn’t get too far out. Even a lot of the boys were surprised, and they went through so much trouble to hide me. Even after we pulled into the garage, they put me in a wheelchair and put a black curtain over the top of me and pushed me all the way back to this room and I just had my own room, so I was like, ‘I’m not gonna f*** it up after they went through all that trouble’ and so I just stayed into my room until after my appearance. I was still seeing guys at the end of the night, Jeff Hardy and Matt and Brian Cage and they were still surprised. Everyone kept the lid on it pretty good.”

(quote source: Fightful.com)