Dakota Kai recounts the madness of making it to SummerSlam

On her Twitch stream, one third of Damage Control, Dakota Kai, explained the madness of making it to SummerSlam after she was told to be in Detroit on the same day.

Kai said that Saturday was her “sleep day” and did not even set an alarm and put her phone in do not disturb mode before she slept. But much to her surprise, after waking up she found a ton of messages and missed calls waiting for her.

“My anxiety was just through the roof. I saw all of these missed calls, all these texts…and Bayley’s like… ‘We need you here!’”

The problem was there was only one flight which was going to land in Detroit in time for the show and the airline was Spirit. Needless to say, mechanical issues put the flight on a delay but she landed in Detroit during the broadcast.

Kai noted that she landed during the Gunther vs Drew McIntyre match and WWE sent her a car and a makeup artist to pick her up and get her makeup ready in the vehicle on the way to Ford Field, 20 miles away from the airport.

“Lucky it was semi-main because I definitely wouldn’t have made it, I don’t think,” Kai said.