Carmella: “I for sure plan to come back”
During an interview with people.com, former WWE women’s champion Carmella addressed her future with the company once she gives birth…
“I for sure plan to come back. I think it’s important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I’m not going to rush. I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don’t even know what to expect as far as how I’m going to feel after having a baby.”