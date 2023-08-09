Candice Michelle says McMahon called an audible during their promo to grope her

Candice Michelle says Vince McMahon called an audible during their promo to grope her

Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle spoke on how segments with Vince McMahon were more spontaneous than anything, revealing that she had absolutely no idea Vince McMahon would grab her breasts in their infamous backstage segment but had to just go with it:

“I don’t think that stuff is really pitched, it’s just like, you’re going to have a segment with Vince McMahon and here is what you should say. This kinda is not like grabbing my breasts, it’s like more of pitch like you’re an actress in a scene of you know, like you go in as a character and you come out as that character.”

(Source: WrestlingNewsCo)